2 killed after train collides with car near Platteville

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed when a train hit a car near Highway 85 and Weld County Road 34 just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash. The crossing had a stop sign but does not have crossing arms.

Weld County Road 34 is closed in the area while authorities investigate just north of Platteville.

Highway 85 remains open in the area.

