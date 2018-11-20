× Tech Junkie: Editor of Thrifter.com breaks down Black Friday deals and pro tips

If you’re planning on navigating the Black Friday madness this year, Dan DeSilva, editor-in-chief of the deal site Thrifter.com highlights some of the best deals. He also gives us 3 pro tips that you can use to master Black Friday shopping like a pro!

Check out Thrifter.com’s Top 25 Black Friday deals for a quick breakdown of the items to look out for on Thursday and Friday. They also have an on-going list of deals you can buy right now.