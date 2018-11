Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLIKEN, Colo. -- We're in the middle of fall and of course that means it's harvest time in Colorado.

However most of the corn you see growing on the Front Range won't end up as a side dish at your Thanksgiving meal.

Every week we send out our photojournalists to find untold, unusual, and unique stories to Colorado in a segment we call Signature Stories.

FOX31's Kevin Burr take us to the silage harvest at the frank brothers farm in Milliken.