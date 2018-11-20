× Police chief detains assault suspect while at crime meeting in LoDo

DENVER — The Denver police chief left during a community meeting about crime in lower downtown Denver … to detain an assault suspect. That happened while people who live and work in the area were discussing ways to stop crime.

The meeting came just one day after one person was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting just blocks away from Coors Field.

FOX31 was at the meeting and we have video of the police chief as he went into action.