Man accused of stealing vehicle after trespassing on to airfield at Denver airport

DENVER -- A man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a rental car near Denver International Airport, trespassing on to the airfield and stealing a truck.

According to Denver police, at about 12:30 Sunday morning, Richard Ruybal allegedly was involved in a crash driving a rental car.

Police were called to 9100 North Vandriver Street where Ruybal allegedly told police of his unusual journey.

After crashing his car outside the airfield, Ruybal climbed over the fence and walked across the airfield to a fire station, police said.

He looked around at the personal cars parked there and found a 2000 Nissan Xterra with the keys inside.

Ruybal allegedly stole the Nissan inside DIA‘s restricted airfield where airport operations crews eventually reached him. That's where Denver police officers took him into custody.

The case is currently under investigation.