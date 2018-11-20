Holiday Hair Makeovers

The holidays are once again upon us, and if you want to look great for all the holiday parties, extensions might be the ticket. Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, showed us how fast you can change your look with extensions. Or if balding is a problem he can help with that too. Ergun Tercan has a special offer for Colorado`s Best viewers. Pay $99-dollars and get $250-dollars worth of extensions...or pay $199-dollars... and get $500-dollars worth of extensions! They have extensions and stylists for any budget.AlertMe
