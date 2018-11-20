Holiday beauty gift guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are knocking down the door and Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and clean beauty expert shares her favorite natural beauty gift recommendations for this year’s busy shopping season.

Lauren b Beauty

This luxury gift collection box set contains everything you need for “The Perfect Lauren B. Manicure”. Contains the following amazing Lauren B. Beauty products:

Nail Perfecter Base Coat

Pacific Palisades

Mulholland Drive

Hollywood Blvd.

Gel-Like Top Coat

Nail Polish Remover Pads – Acetone + Paraben-Free Nail Polish Remover Pads

https://www.laurenbbeauty.com/product/luxury-nail-couture-collection/

MyChelle

Sweet Treats featuring the Refining Sugar Cleanser, a natural Sugar and intoxicating Vanilla gentle exfoliating cleanser that leaves skin looking radiant and refined. And for gorgeous lips, gift the Lip Hints™ Conditioning Lip Balm!

https://www.mychelle.com/collections/special-offers/products/sweet-treats

The Beauty Key Three: Perfect C Serum is formulated with 17% L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Buddleja Plan Stem Cells to brighten, protect against photo-damage, and combat the visible signs of aging. The Remarkable Retinal Serum uses Retinaldehyde, Ceramide 3 and Plant Stem Cells to fight wrinkles and work deep into the skin for optimal results with less irritation. The Sun Shield SPF 28 is an environmentally safe, full-spectrum, translucent daily UVA/UVB sun protection that contains soothing aloe to rehydrate your skin and calm sun-induced irritation.

https://www.mychelle.com/collections/special-offers/products/beauty-key-3-set

Brushopolis

The Monroe Etiquette is perfect to style fine-medium hair and to finish ends and add extra shine on all kinds of hair.

https://www.brushopolis.com/collections/round/products/monroe-hourglass-etiquette-brush

The Monroe Latina Envy is patent-pending beauty designed to provide extra tension and root control with a unique oval barrel that provides multiple styling options for medium to coarse hair, it’s a favorite for highly textured hair!

https://www.brushopolis.com/collections/brushes-for-medium-texture-hair/products/monroe-latina-envy-styling-brush

The Teasedale is great for up-dos, artistic styling and every day! This high-performance brush is engineered to easily create maximum volume with minimum breakage.

https://www.brushopolis.com/collections/brushes-for-coarse-hair/products/teasedale-classic-brush

SEVEN

Gazar Diamond Serum - A dazzling, high-shine serum to smooth the cuticle and refract light.

https://7haircare.com/product/diamond/

Rinzu Helio Violet Shampoo - A violet toning shampoo that keeps blonde’s bombshell-bright, countering brassiness and neutralizing yellow undertones as it gently cleanses and delivers instant softness, hydration, and shine.

https://7haircare.com/product/helio-violet-shampoo/

Rinzu Helio Violet Conditioner - A healing, violet conditioner that keeps blonde’s bombshell-bright while nourishing argan oil delivers softness, repair, and shine.

https://7haircare.com/product/helio-violet-conditioner/

Every Man Jack

The Cedarwood Body Kit gives you everything you need to clean up nice. Hydrating body wash, 2-in-1 daily shampoo + conditioner, and aluminum-free deodorant. All with a refreshing cedarwood scent. Plus, you'll get a bonus toiletry bag to take on the road.

https://everymanjack.com/kits.html

Klee Naturals

Queen Fairy - Klee Kids Natural Mineral Play Makeup Set -

https://kleenaturals.com/collections/klee-kids-organic-natural-mineral-costume-play-girls-makeup/products/queen-fairy-klee-kids-natural-mineral-play-makeup-kit

Princess Fairy - Klee Kids Natural Pressed Powder Mineral Play Makeup Set -

Your little princess will love to have her very own makeup collection, and you will be pleased to know that nothing harmful is in Klee Kids natural play makeup. The makeup in this kit includes pressed powder compacts of eye shadow and blush.

https://kleenaturals.com/collections/klee-kids-organic-natural-mineral-costume-play-girls-makeup/products/princess-fairy-klee-kids-natural-pressed-powder-mineral-play-makeup-set