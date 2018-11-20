× Gas leak reported near Murphy Creek neighborhood in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue crews were investigating a gas leak north of the Murphy Creek neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

A FOX31 viewer said Aurora Fire told nearby residents to shelter in place.

“A continuous roar like a jet engine can be heard for a long distance,” a witness said.

Aurora Fire said the gas line was shut off before 5 p.m. but it continued to bleed off gas. Crews were staying in the area to monitor air quality.

This was happening in the area of the 24000 block of East Mississippi Avenue.

We are on scene assisting with traffic control.

E. Mississippi is shut down at Coolidge

Harvest is closed at Louisiana.

There is a precautionary shelter in place. https://t.co/lX9EO0paYm — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2018

