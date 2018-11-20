× Firestone King Soopers evacuated for police investigation

FIRESTONE, Colo. — The King Soopers store in Firestone was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to police activity inside the store, authorities on scene told FOX31 and Channel 2.

Police said that they rushed into the store around 9 a.m. and the store was immediately evacuated.

In a statement, King Soopers said that the store was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” and that they are working with Firestone police.

Employees and customers on scene told FOX31’s Jim Hooley that police are searching for a possible burglar hiding inside the ceiling of the store.

This story is developing. FOX31 and Channel 2 has a crew on the scene. We’ll refresh this page with the latest.