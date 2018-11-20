Theft of dog from animal shelter captured on surveillance camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The people who run the Maxfund Dog and Cat Adoption Centers make it clear: their dogs and cats are part of their family.

Now, one member of their family is missing.

“Hope,” a 1-year-old chihuahua was taken by a man, who had claimed interest in adopting a dog.

The theft was captured on a surveillance photo.

A spokesperson for the no-kill shelter also wants to make another thing clear. They are not interested in punishing the man who took Hope. They are only interested in getting Hope back.