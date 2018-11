× Clean your refrigerator where romaine was stored, CDC advises

WASHINGTON — Government health officials are warning people to avoid eating romaine lettuce and throw out any they have because of an E. coli outbreak. Read more about the CDC alert.

That warning includes advice to “wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.”

5 steps to clean your refrigerator

Here are the steps the CDC says to follow (open the cleaning steps in a new window).