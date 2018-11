Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays mean it`s time to eat, drink and be merry with all your friends and family, and what better place to do that than the Breckenridge Distillery. Joining us with more information and some yummy libations is Liquid Chef, Billie Keithley.

Breckenridge Distillery is offering a 3-course dinner to celebrate Thanksgiving for only $85.

This includes one complimentary holiday punch. Make your reservation now by calling 970-547-9759.

you can also find them online at breckenridgedistillery.com