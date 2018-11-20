× Broncos waive veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Adam “Pacman” Jones’ short stint in Denver is over.

The Broncos waived the 14-year veteran Tuesday after he’d appeared in seven games, posting nine tackles and one interception and three pass breakups.

Jones posted a thank you note on Instagram, saying, “Well Denver, it was good. Thanks for the opportunity!!! On to the next !!!”

At 35, Jones might have a hard time finding another team in need of a cornerback/kick returner.

He signed with Denver in August. Coach Vance Joseph, who once served as an assistant in Cincinnati, vouched for Jones, who spent eight seasons with the Bengals.

Jones was the Broncos’ leading punt returner with 10, albeit for a 2.5-yard average, and he returned four kickoffs for a 21.3-yard average.

Cutting Jones would seem to indicate that the Broncos expect Bradley Roby, who’s in concussion protocol, to play Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) visit Denver (4-6).

The other cornerbacks are starter Chris Harris Jr., Tramaine Brock and rookie Isaac Yiadom.

The Broncos on Tuesday also signed free agent Cyrus Kouandjio (KWAN-jo), a tackle who played three games in Denver last season, including the finale at right tackle, and was cut this summer.

A fifth-year pro with 28 games of NFL experience (he was with the Bills from 2014-16), Kouandjio replaces guard Max Garcia, who tore his left ACL last week at practice.

The Broncos placed Garcia on injured reserve Tuesday. He’s the third starting O-lineman lost for the season to injury, joining guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) and center Matt Paradis (broken right leg).

With the rash of injuries, the Broncos had to start two tackles (Billy Turner and Elijah Wilkinson) at guard and guard Connor McGovern at center.

The makeshift O-line wasn’t whistled for any penalties and didn’t allow any sacks in Denver’s 23-22 win in Los Angeles that snapped the Chargers’ six-game winning streak.