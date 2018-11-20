2 suspects arrested in LoDo shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

DENVER — Two people have been arrested in a LoDo shooting that left one man dead.

According to Denver police, one person was taken into custody early in the day on Tuesday. The main suspect is 24-year-old Josh Hayward.

He is being held for investigation of first degree murder. The second male suspect was one of the four people taken to the hospital; he faces federal weapons charges.

The shooting, which police say was not random, happened near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence streets in Denver on Monday afternoon when two men began firing at each other.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at the busy intersection, which is about two blocks from Coors Field. Police had a large presence until around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Mayor Hancock released the following statement Tuesday regarding the shooting.

“First and foremost, our condolences go out to the family who lost a loved one yesterday at 21st and Lawrence. Our prayers are also with the injured and their families. Shootings like these and other recent tragedies in the neighborhood are unacceptable. The victims deserve justice and the people responsible for these horrible acts will be held accountable. I met with district commanders at the scene yesterday to see if additional resources are needed and have been in constant communication with the Executive Director of Safety and the Police Chief, who have been actively assessing the needs in the area. Our officers worked through the night to find the individuals responsible for this shooting, and they deserve our gratitude for their dedication and service. We’re going to ensure our officers have whatever they need to keep all our residents safe.”