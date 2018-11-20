2 Denver sheriff’s deputies suspended following inmate escape

DENVER — Two Denver sheriff’s deputies face discipline following an incident in which an inmate escaped from the hospital while being treated for gunshot wounds.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 24, was being held on attempted murder charges when he managed to run from sheriff’s deputies on March 19 at Denver Health Medical Center.

Investigators said Venzor-Gonzalez had a scheduled medical appointment at Denver Health that morning, but somehow deputies said he managed to jump a fence near the loading dock of the hospital at 6:30 a.m. and took off running.

Deputy Stephen Hernandez will be suspended for two weeks beginning on Dec. 31 through Jan. 18. According to documents obtained by FOX31, Hernandez was in violation of Career Service Rules and failure to perform duties. He had one prior violation of safeguarding keys and received a verbal reprimand.

An accompanying deputy, Jason Leyshon, will be suspended for six days, beginning Dec. 26 for a failure to perform duties. He had one prior verbal reprimand for a vehicle accident.

Both deputies will be required to complete radio, restraint, escape and classification/alert training with a supervisor from Court Services.