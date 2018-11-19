UCHealth’s Black Friday Checkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Friday Checkout is UCHealth’s initiative to encourage people to log off and ‘check out’ from their phones, devices, and social media to spend in-person time with their families on Black Friday. Rather than simply telling people to put their phones down, UCHealth is hosting events and activities for people to participate in while they disconnect from their devices to interact with the people and the community around them. For more information on the events and for tips on how to ‘check out’ beyond Black Friday, visit www.uchealth.org/checkout.

Complimentary open skate session on November 23 courtesy of UCHealth at Family Ice Arena in Centennial

12:30-3:00 p.m. November 23

Family Ice Arena in Centennial

Free

Community paint by-number mural with local artist Kiri Jones in the 900 block from Curtis to Champa streets

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. November 23

900 block from Curtis to Champa streets

Free