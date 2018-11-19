The 3 Dangerous Thanksgiving Sides and Healthy Swaps

Karen Falbo from Natural Grocers shows us dangerous Thanksgiving sides and some healthy swaps.
Bread Free Stuffing
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp butter from 100% grass-fed cows
1 pound ground Organic Prairie breakfast sausage
1 large onion chopped
3 stalks celery chopped
2 green apples cored and chopped
5 fresh sage leaves chopped
sea salt and pepper to taste
1 cup hazelnuts or pecans roughly chopped
1/4 cup dried unsweetened cranberries
1/4 cup(s) homemade chicken or turkey stock, or Pacific Foods Organic Bone Broth
DIRECTIONS
- Brown the sausage; remove from the pan and set aside.
- In a large skillet, melt the butter or bacon fat over medium high heat and sauté the onion, celery, apples, sage, and salt and
pepper.
- Add the hazelnuts (or pecans), cranberries, and stocks
- Simmer until well heated and the cranberries hydrate a bit.
- Return the sausage and any juices to the skillet and combine well.
- Heat through and serve.
For the Cheesy Mashed Cauliflower recipe and more great recipes visit www.NaturalGrocers.com.
Natural Grocers
Cheesy Mashed Cauliflower
Coconut Free | Egg Free | Gluten Free | Grain Free | Legume Free | Nut Free | Sugar Free
INGREDIENTS
3 large heads cauliflower
¾ cup liquid (broth, cream or almond milk)
3 tablespoons ghee
2 heads garlic
Salt to taste
Grated cheese
Fresh chives
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Roast the garlic bulb by cutting o the top of the head to expose the individual garlic cloves. lace in aluminum foil and drizzle
with olive oil, then seal the foil around the garlic.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the cloves are soft.
- Allow garlic to cool then squeeze the roasted garlic cloves out of the skin.
- Meanwhile, steam the cauliflower florets in a covered pot. Steam for 12-14 minutes, until completely tender.
- Drain cauliflower and return to pot. Add roasted garlic, ghee, liquid of choice, and salt to taste.
- Using an immersion blender or food processor, combine ingredients until smooth.
Sparkling Cranberry Cocktail
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time: 2 minutes per drink
3-ounces R.W Knudsen sparkling cranberry juice
1-ounce R.W. Knudsen organic cranberry-pomegranate juice
4-ounces Prosecco
Frozen cranberries
- To make a perfect sparkling cocktail, add the juices first then fill the glass with the Prosecco. This way, the drink mixes while you pour.
- Use a shot glass to measure, fill each flute with the cranberry juice and pomegranate. Top with the Prosecco. Garnish with 3 or 4 cranberries and serve.
