The 3 Dangerous Thanksgiving Sides and Healthy Swaps

Karen Falbo from Natural Grocers shows us dangerous Thanksgiving sides and some healthy swaps.

Bread Free Stuffing

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp butter from 100% grass-fed cows

1 pound ground Organic Prairie breakfast sausage

1 large onion chopped

3 stalks celery chopped

2 green apples cored and chopped

5 fresh sage leaves chopped

sea salt and pepper to taste

1 cup hazelnuts or pecans roughly chopped

1/4 cup dried unsweetened cranberries

1/4 cup(s) homemade chicken or turkey stock, or Pacific Foods Organic Bone Broth

DIRECTIONS

Brown the sausage; remove from the pan and set aside. In a large skillet, melt the butter or bacon fat over medium high heat and sauté the onion, celery, apples, sage, and salt and

pepper.

Add the hazelnuts (or pecans), cranberries, and stocks Simmer until well heated and the cranberries hydrate a bit. Return the sausage and any juices to the skillet and combine well. Heat through and serve.

For the Cheesy Mashed Cauliflower recipe and more great recipes visit www.NaturalGrocers.com.

Natural Grocers

Cheesy Mashed Cauliflower

Coconut Free | Egg Free | Gluten Free | Grain Free | Legume Free | Nut Free | Sugar Free

INGREDIENTS

3 large heads cauliflower

¾ cup liquid (broth, cream or almond milk)

3 tablespoons ghee

2 heads garlic

Salt to taste

Grated cheese

Fresh chives

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Roast the garlic bulb by cutting o􀁻 the top of the head to expose the individual garlic cloves. lace in aluminum foil and drizzle

with olive oil, then seal the foil around the garlic.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the cloves are soft. Allow garlic to cool then squeeze the roasted garlic cloves out of the skin. Meanwhile, steam the cauliflower florets in a covered pot. Steam for 12-14 minutes, until completely tender. Drain cauliflower and return to pot. Add roasted garlic, ghee, liquid of choice, and salt to taste. Using an immersion blender or food processor, combine ingredients until smooth.

Sparkling Cranberry Cocktail

Yield: 8 servings

Prep time: 2 minutes per drink

3-ounces R.W Knudsen sparkling cranberry juice

1-ounce R.W. Knudsen organic cranberry-pomegranate juice

4-ounces Prosecco

Frozen cranberries