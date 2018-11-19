Sunshine along Front Range on Monday, Snow hits mountains on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We'll see lots of sunshine across Colorado on Monday which will make for a dry travel day on Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.

The highs will be around 50 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Mountain highs in the 20s and 30s.

Dry weather continues across the Front Range Tuesday-Friday.

Wednesday is the big travel day and it looks dry in the Mountains and Front Range.

However, snow hits the mountains on Thanksgiving afternoon. Plan on 1-4 inches at the ski areas and I-70 corridor.

Thanksgiving is looking dry and sunny across the Front Range with highs pushing 60 degrees.

A snowstorm is possible this weekend in the mountains and across the Front Range.

The timing appears to be Saturday afternoon into Sunday and highs will drop into the 20s and 30s.

