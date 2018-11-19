1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near 21st and Lawrence in Denver

DENVER — Police responded to a shooting in downtown Denver Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence Streets just after 4 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead and four people were taken to the hospital, according to Denver Health.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved in the shooting.

UPDATE: Multiple parties shot and transported from the scene at 21st & Lawrence. No suspect information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.PIO is en route and will meet media at 21st & Arapahoe. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wE6kvdTQAg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 19, 2018

There is no suspect information available at this time. There is an active police presence and nearby roads are closed.

