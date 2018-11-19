Christopher Watts sentenced to life in prison for deaths of pregnant wife, young daughters

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near 21st and Lawrence in Denver

Posted 4:20 pm, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:01PM, November 19, 2018

DENVER — Police responded to a shooting in downtown Denver Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence Streets just after 4 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead and four people were taken to the hospital, according to Denver Health.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved in the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time. There is an active police presence and nearby roads are closed.

FOX31 is sending a crew to the scene and will continue to update this article as more details become available. 

