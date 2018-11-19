Shanann Watts’ father calls Christopher Watts ‘heartless monster’ at sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- Parents of both Shanann and Christopher Watts spoke at the latter's sentencing Monday morning.

Shanann's father, Frank Rzucek, described her husband as a "heartless monster" in his impact statement.

"They loved life. They loved being around people who loved them," Rzucek said of the victims. "They had all their lives to live. They were taken by a heartless one. This is the heartless one -- the evil monster -- who dared to take the lives of my daughter, Shanann, Bella, Celeste and Nico. I trusted you to take care of them, not kill them. And they also trusted you."

Rzucek said that Christopher treated the victims' bodies like garbage after killing them.

"You disgust me," he added.

Rzucek said Christopher does not know what love is, and if he did, he would not have murdered his family.

"You may have taken their bodies from me, but you will never take the love they had for me," he said.

Christopher was sentenced to live in prison without the chance of parole for the murders of 34-year-old Shanann -- who was pregnant -- and the couple's two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.