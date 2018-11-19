New report claims marijuana legalization hurting Colorado more than helping

DENVER – A new study out from the conservative Centennial Institute claims for every dollar Colorado gains from marijuana legalization $4.50 is spent mitigating the effects. “It’s time to have an honest conversation about marijuana,” Jeff Hunt, Director of the Centennial Institute, said. The full report is available here: http://cdn-centennial.pressidium.com/centennial/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Economic-and-Social-Costs-of-Legalized-Marijuana-CO.pdf

The study, authored by a thirty party firm QREM, estimates $381 million is lost through hospitalizations, $83 million through car accidents and $423 million through dropouts.

The cannabus industry rejected must of the report.

“It appears the Centennial Institute wants to shame consumers of marijuana,” Peter Marcus, a spokesman with Terrapin Care Station, a dispensary chain, said.

Marcus argues the report is largely based on assumptions – pointing to a recent state report by the Department of Public Safety that in his opinion mentioned only a handful of negative impacts.

Marijuana laws and regulations are expected to intensify in 2019 as current regulations sunset and a marijuana friendly Governor takes office with Jared Polos.