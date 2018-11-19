Judge at Christopher Watts’ sentencing says case is ‘most vicious’ he’s seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- The judge who imposed Christopher Watts' lifelong prison sentence Monday said the crime was likely the worst he had ever seen during his career.

Judge Marcelo Kopcow said he is starting his 17th year as a judicial officer.

"I could objectively say that this is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands of cases that I have seen. And nothing less than a maximum sentence would be appropriate and anything less than the maximum sentence would depreciate the seriousness of this offense," Kopcow said.

Christopher was sentenced to live in prison without the chance of parole for the murders of 34-year-old Shanann (who was pregnant) and the couple's two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

"Deputies, I would respectfully ask that you take this defendant into custody and have him serve the rest of his life in the Department of Corrections," he said before saying the court was in recess.

Parents of both Shanann and Christopher spoke at the sentencing.