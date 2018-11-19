HOT HOLIDAY GIFTS EVERYONE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gift-buying season is about to hit high gear, and we have one of the top lifestyle journalists and TV Host to provide an insightful look at the gifts that will have everyone talking this year. Paul Zahn has been a red-carpet favorite for years. His list of celebrity friends gives him an insider’s look at trends and what his A-List friends have on their holiday gift lists. Paul shares some timely information about the hot new gifts that will be hitting the market this holiday season!