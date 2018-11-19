Grilled Chicken Wings from Cho77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thrillist has come out with a list of the 21 best chicken wings in America, and Denver's Cho77 made the cut.

Grilled Chicken Wings, Vietnamese Caramel

Vietnamese Caramel

Sugar 4#

Shallot, Minced 12oz

Garlic, Minced 4oz

Fish Sauce 12oz

Black Pepper, ground 16g

Dried Chili, coarse ground 20g

Lime Juice 12 oz

Cornstarch 2oz.

Method: Slowly cook the sugar into a dark caramel in the large saute pan, be careful not to burn or stir too much while cooking. After the caramel is made remove from heat and stir in the shallots, allow the bubbling to subside, then add the garlic, black pepper, and chili. Stir to combine then SLOWLY add the fish sauce while stirring taking care not to crystallize the sugar. Finish with the lime juice and cornstarch in the same way, bring back to simmer, cool and reserve.