Christopher Watts sentenced to life in prison for deaths of pregnant wife, young daughters

Grilled Chicken Wings from Cho77

Posted 10:23 am, November 19, 2018, by

Thrillist has come out with a list of the 21 best chicken wings in America, and Denver's Cho77 made the cut.

Grilled Chicken Wings, Vietnamese Caramel

Vietnamese Caramel

Sugar                                                                         4#

Shallot, Minced                                                        12oz

Garlic, Minced                                                          4oz

Fish Sauce                                                                12oz

Black Pepper, ground                                             16g

Dried Chili, coarse ground                                     20g

---

Lime Juice                                                                 12 oz

Cornstarch                                                                2oz.

 

Method: Slowly cook the sugar into a dark caramel in the large saute pan, be careful not to burn or stir too much while cooking.  After the caramel is made remove from heat and stir in the shallots, allow the bubbling to subside, then add the garlic, black pepper, and chili.  Stir to combine then SLOWLY add the fish sauce while stirring taking care not to crystallize the sugar. Finish with the lime juice and cornstarch in the same way, bring back to simmer, cool and reserve.

AlertMe