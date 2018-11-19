Gas prices falling in Denver just in time for Thanksgiving travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Gas prices in the Denver metro area have fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week making the average per gallon $2.62, according to the experts at Gas Buddy.

The drop in gas prices comes just in time for the busy Thanksgiving travel week where 48.5 million people are set to hit the roads - which is an increase from last year, according to AAA.

Gas prices in Denver are 25 cents lower than one month ago - but are higher in Fort Collins ($2.72 average) and Colorado Springs ($2.63 average). Gas prices are also higher than they were a year ago in Denver by nearly 13 cents.

In Colorado, the average is $2.84 per gallon, which is down 4.1 cents from last week.

Nationally, prices have dropped by over five cents a gallon in the past week. The national average is also $2.62.

You can use this interactive map to find the average gas price in your county.