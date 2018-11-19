Experimental treatment helps 2 out of 3 peanut allergy sufferers, study finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New research bodes well for young people with peanut allergies.

During the study, which included more than 500 people between the ages of 4 and 17, researchers exposed people with peanut allergies to small doses of peanut powder over a period of months.

In the end, two thirds of the kids were able to eat the equivalent of two peanuts without any symptoms.

The study results, published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine, prove that the treatment can protect some children against accidental exposure to or ingestion of a very small amount of peanuts or peanut products.

However, Dr. Brian Vickery, the study's lead author, cautioned that "it's not a cure," but could be a step in the right direction.