Daybreak Delights: Spike Pecan Pie

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Spiked Pecan Pie.

What you Need

1 pie crust= Scratch-made or Store Bought

1 cup Light Corn Syrup

1 cup firmly packed Brown Sugar

3 Large Eggs slightly beaten

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter-melted

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Yolo Rum

1/2 cup chopped pecans

*Plus additional whole beautiful pecans reserved for the top of the pie. An additional 1/2 cup

What to Do

Mix all filling ingredients together, and pour into un-baked pie crust shell.

A-top the filling arrange some whole beautiful pecan halves on the top of the filling rounded side down and tip pointing to the center of the pie.

Starting at the edge and working your way around, ending in the center of the pie leaving no gaps.

Bake pie at 350 degrees, for one hour.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Enjoy!