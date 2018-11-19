Colorado’s mild and sunny weather continues for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado is in a calm and quiet weather pattern that will stick around for the next few days. More sunshine and mild temperatures will move in on Tuesday with dry weather across the state.

Denver will see sunshine from start to finish on Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s, which is a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

Wednesday's high temperatures will reach the low 60s on the Front Range with more dry and sunny weather.

Thanksgiving looks calm and dry in Denver with a high temperature of 57 degrees. Colorado's mountains will see snow move in Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow will fall on and off in the mountains through the holiday weekend with several inches of fresh powder expected.

Denver and the Front Range will be dry on Friday but have a shot at some snowfall Saturday and Sunday. This storm system is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

