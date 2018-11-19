Christopher Watts sentenced to life in prison for deaths of pregnant wife, young daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- Christopher Watts was sentenced to three life sentences in prison on Monday for the murder of his pregnant wife and young daughters.

At the sentencing, the district attorney said Watts strangled 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and smothered the couple’s two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke's comments on how Watts killed his family are the first time authorities have discussed how the family died.

Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths. The plea includes the unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of Shanann’s unborn son, Nico.

Watts received life in prison without the possibility of parole, which will run consecutively, for three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

He received two more concurrent life sentences for two other first degree murder charges for different theories in the deaths of Bella and Celeste.

The judge also sentenced Watts to 48 years, which will run consecutively to the other sentences, for the unlawful termination of a pregnancy, in the death of the son Shanann was pregnant with, whom family members have called Nico.

Watts was also sentenced for tampering with a deceased body. For those three charges, he will serve 12 years each consecutively.