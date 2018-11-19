× Authorities release autopsy reports of Shanann Watts, daughters

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities have released the autopsy reports for Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts, who were murdered by Christopher Watts in August. Christopher was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

District Attorney Michael Rourke said the autopsy reports were not initially released because Shanann’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was determined to be .128. However, that result is consistent with normal body decomposition under the circumstances in which Shanann’s body was buried.

“That does not mean that she consumed alcohol, nor that she was intoxicated,” Rourke said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Additionally, substances were found in the bodies of Bella and Celeste. However, all substances found could be attributed to their bodies being placed in crude oil containers, Rourke said.

“The forensic experts confirmed for us that all of the substances found in those toxicology reports are consistent with being submerged in unrefined crude oil,” Rourke said.

The autopsy report says Shanann — who was pregnant with a boy named Nico — died from asphyxiation due to manual strangulation. Both Celeste and Bella died from asphyxiation due to smothering.

Rourke explained that Bella tried to fight back.

“She fought back for her life as her father smothered her,” Rourke said. Celeste did not have any external injuries.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have chosen not to include the autopsy documents due to their graphic nature.