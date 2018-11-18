× Warm, quiet weather pattern returns to Colorado

The snow and freezing drizzle from Saturday have cleared out of the state, but patches of freezing fog have developed to start our Sunday. Expect foggy conditions through the mid-morning hours, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will steadily climb into the mid-40s as highs.

The upcoming work week will stay primarily quiet and warmer thanks to a large area of high pressure. Highs will hit the upper 40s Monday, returning to the upper 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the Front Range this week.

The forecast will be slightly different for the High Country, as snow will be possible on Thanksgiving. Right now, totals are uncertain, but expect hazardous traveling conditions and temps in the teens and 20s. This system looks to have minimal impacts to the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.