× Von Miller interception: Watch Miller intercept Phillip Rivers

CARSON, Calif. — Von Miller got his third interception of his career as he picked off Phillip Rivers on Sunday.

In the third quarter of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Miller jumped the screen intended for Travis Benjamin and returned it for 42-yards to the Los Angeles 12-yard line before Benjamin got to him.

The interception would help set up a touchdown run by Royce Freeman to get Denver back in the game to make it 19-14.

It marked the first game of the season that Rivers threw two interceptions. Chris Harris Jr. picked off Rivers in the first half.