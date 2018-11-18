× Pueblo bank robbery suspects believed to be in Denver area

DENVER — Two people accused of robbing a U.S. Bank inside a Pueblo West Safeway are believed to be in the Denver area, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Patrick James Bryom, 36, and Kortny Nicole Payne, 40, allegedly robbed the bank on Friday. The sheriff’s office said they are traveling in a late-model white minivan with dark-tinted windows and possibly out-of-state plates.

Bryom is described as tall with blonde or brown hair. He had a full beard and wore a black hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Payne is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with short, brown hair and glasses. She was wearing a green baseball cap and a black jacket.

“Authorities believe the two suspects may frequent or be staying at or near Safeway and Walmart parking lots,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday.

During Friday’s alleged robbery, the suspects entered the bank around 6:10 p.m. Bryom handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded money, according to the sheriff’s office. Payne stood behind Bryom.

“The suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen, and no one was injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call local law enforcement or the sheriff’s office: 719-583-6250. Tips can also be made to Pueblo Crime Stoppers: 719-542-7867.