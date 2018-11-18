Man who died in Littleton apartment fire was Vietnam veteran, family says

LITTLETON, Colo. — Michael Mitchell died in a fire at the Windemere Senior Living Complex in Littleton Saturday. It was his 70th birthday.

Mitchell’s family said he was a Vietnam War veteran. He cherished spending time with his six grandchildren.

“He was a happy guy that always found the good in bad situations,” his daughter said.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital after the fire. It is unknown if Mitchell was one of the 13. Three people were in serious condition and 10 were in stable condition at mid-morning Saturday.

South Metro Fire Rescue said most of the injuries were related to smoke inhalation.

Fire crews conducted an air quality test at the complex on Sunday. Now, Windemere managers are waiting for the ‘all clear’ of the air test results to safely allow residents back inside. They say it could be late Monday or Tuesday.

The fire is separate from one that happened at a retirement community in the southeast metro area just a few hours earlier; a woman was killed and two people were injured at the Heather Gardens in Aurora.