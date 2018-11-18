Man wanted for rape of 16-month-old captured in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A man suspected of raping a 16-month-old boy was arrested on Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
The TBI had added 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter to its most wanted list Nov. 15.
Police in Scottsboro, Alabama arrested him Sunday after a person saw Porter and alerted authorities, WHNT reports.
Porter had been sought on a charge of aggravated rape of a child after Lawrenceburg police said they were notified about the crime by physicians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said the incident happened on Nov. 10 and used pictures on social media to help capture him.
Bond has not been set. Porter will be extradited to Tennessee.
Investigators have not announced additional charges.