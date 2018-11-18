Live at 10AM: Christopher Watts to be sentenced in deaths of pregnant wife, young daughters

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Christopher Watts will be sentenced on Monday morning in the deaths of his pregnant wife and young daughters.

Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and the couple’s two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. The plea includes the unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of Shanann’s unborn son, Nico.

According to Weld County District Court documents, his mother, Cindy Watts and her husband, Ronnie, will be allowed to make a statement at the sentencing.

“It’s so hard. I am just trying to get our thoughts together,” Cindy said.

Cindy previously said she did not believe her son killed his daughters. However, she said she knew Christopher was guilty of killing Shanann.

Shanann’s family renounced Cindy’s statements.