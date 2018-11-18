Larimer County animal control officer seriously injured in dog mauling

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An animal control officer in northern Colorado had to undergo surgery after being seriously injured in a dog mauling Saturday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 8200 block of East County Road 18 to assist Larimer County Animal Control. The address is in a rural area southeast of Loveland and just west of the Larimer-Weld County line. Animal control responded to the residence to follow-up with the homeowner on a previous incident, but was unable to contact them.

“As the Animal Control Officer was leaving, he was attacked by two dogs, sustaining serious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

More deputies and animal control officers arrived and secured the animals. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance, where he underwent surgery. As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the officer was in stable condition.

“Larimer County Sheriff’s Investigators are leading the investigation and have determined that there is no further safety concern to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the dogs’ owner will face repercussions or if the animals were quarantined. It also did not disclose what kind of dogs attacked the officer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigator Pete Mesecher: 970-498-5144.