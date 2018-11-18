Icy Hudson crash leaves 8-year-old boy dead, twin sister in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- "My family is shattered," said Lisa Davis outside Children's Hospital in Aurora. It's been one week since a crash around Hudson on an icy Interstate 76 left her 8-year-old grandson Skyler dead and his twin sister injured.

Davis says there was a backup from another crash when her son-in-law slid into a semi with the twins in the back. She says her granddaughter Serenity is still in the intensive care unit getting tests.

Both parents of Skyler and Serenity are UPS drivers in Fort Morgan. Their friends and coworkers have been doing what they can to lessen the burden on the family as they plan a funeral for one young child and pray for the other's recovery. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the hospital bills.

"We don't know what the expenses are going to be or what the outcome is going to be, but we know it's going to be big. So, we are deeply appreciative for the support," said Davis.