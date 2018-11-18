Human remains found on Larimer County farm; authorities investigating

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found on a farm in rural Larimer County.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a report of a “deceased party” on the 7900 block of East Highway 34 east of Loveland. The sheriff’s office said residents of a farm found what was believed to be the remains of an unknown person on their property.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation. The person’s identity is not yet known. The county coroner also responded to the scene and will determine the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said through a statement released Sunday.

“The investigation has not revealed a safety concern to the public,” the statement reads.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigator Justin Atwood: 970-498-5143.