Dry and mild start to Thanksgiving week in Colorado

Sunshine made a return to the Front Range today quickly melting away snowfall and ice from Saturday's storm system. A dry and mild weather pattern is here to stay for the next several days.

Monday will be calm in Denver with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s on Tuesday and will stay mild through Friday in Denver. The Front Range and Eastern Colorado are expected to stay dry through Friday with snowfall in the mountains on Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving day in Denver will have a high temperature of 57 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Denver's next storm system will move in next weekend. As of right now, it is too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

