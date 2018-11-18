DPD investigating homicide in Five Points area

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Five Points area.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, DPD said its officers were conducting a death investigation near Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street. At 2 p.m., the department said the death was considered a homicide and that the victim was an adult male.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously.