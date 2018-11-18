Denver dad dies of hypothermia, daughter makes it her mission to donate warm clothes to homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Volunteers hung clothes on trees around Civic Center Park Sunday as part of an annual event to give out warm clothes to people experiencing homelessness.

Nicole Uriona has been running the event for four years. Her dad, Craig Uriona, lived on the streets for 13 years. In 2016, he passed away from hypothermia during cold night on the street. Nicole now dedicates the event to him and hopes these donations can prevent other homeless people from meeting a similar fate.

"Anything we can do to help people stay warm... that’s why we do this every year," said Nicole.

On Sunday, volunteers hung clothes on trees and homeless people sorted through the gear, finding coats, hats, scarves, gloves and pants in their sizes.

"It's absolutely fabulous. I am so grateful. It warms my heart considerably," said Elaine, a donation recipient.

"It’s humbling, it’s nice. It’s cool to see them go about their business and not feel pressure and hopefully it helps them stay warm at night," said Nicole.

She said the event continues to grow every year thanks to donations from strangers and help from friends and family.

If you're interested in getting involved, visit Take This and Keep Warm's website or contact Nicole at TakeThisAndKeepWarm@gmail.com.