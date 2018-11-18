Delta hunter who had to spend unplanned night in wilderness ‘did everything right’

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter from Delta was found uninjured Saturday after getting lost in San Miguel County wilderness.

The 75-year-old man was hunting in the San Borne Park area of the county. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said he is a retired Division of Wildlife officer with extensive backcountry experience.

The sheriff’s office announced the search on Twitter just before 9:15 a.m. Saturday. By 9:50 a.m., he had been found.

The hunter told deputies he was “caught by darkness,” stayed put, built a fire and began hiking out of the area at dawn. Once he was located in the southeast portion of the search area, he was flown to the staging area.

“He was prepared for the backcountry and did everything right,” said San Miguel Sheriff Bill Masters. His office thanked citizens and San Miguel Search and Rescue for their assistance.