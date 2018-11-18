× CU fires head coach Mike MacIntyre after 6 seasons

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado fired head football coach Mike MacIntyre on Sunday following a six game losing streak, the university announced on Sunday.

Colorado’s season has been on a downward slide since starting the 2018 season 5-0. Since then, they loss six straight games with the final straw being a 30-7 blowout loss to Utah in the snow in Boulder on Saturday.

Athletic director Rick George is expected to name an interim coach for the final game of the season against California on Saturday. The Buffs would be bowl eligible with a victory.

“I want to thank Mike for six seasons of hard work and dedication to the program, both on and off the field,” George said. “There’s no doubt that the 2016 season was magical, and it appeared we were headed back to taking our place among the nation’s elite. However, analyzing the direction of the program over the last two years, I felt this is the necessary time to make a change.”

The decision to fire MacIntyre comes two years after he led the Buffs to a 10-4 season and an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In 2016 he also earned coach of the year honors.

However, that was his only winning season as the Buffs fell to 5-7 last season and had a losing record of 30-44 during MacIntyre’s six seasons as coach in Boulder.