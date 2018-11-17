× Woman killed in Aurora retirement community explosion identified

AURORA, Colo. — The retirement community where a large fire caused major damage Friday night has identified the person killed in the incident.

Heather Gardens said Carol Ross was killed in the explosion that started a fire which eventually destroyed several residences.

In a letter from the Heather Gardens Board of Directors, the board also said the damage was limited to six units within three duplex buildings.

The retirement community is near South Abilene Street and East Yale Avenue, just west of Interstate 225.

Aurora Fire Rescue said Friday night that one firefighter and one civilian were injured and taken to a hospital. The injuries to those two people were not life-threatening. The firefighter had been released from the hospital.

Witnesses reported a strong smell of gas in the neighborhood prior to the explosion and fire.

Heather Gardens is a community for people who are age 55 and over, according to the community’s website.

Xcel Energy said there was a gas leak earlier in the week on Wednesday in Heather Gardens. That incident was not related to what happened Friday evening. The utility issued a statement early Saturday morning:

“Our thoughts are with the residents impacted by the incident and we are working with first responders. But, we do want our customers to know that the event on Wednesday and this evening are not related, other than that both were caused by a non-Xcel Energy contractor working for a third party. The Wednesday leak occurred in a different section of the same neighborhood and was repaired the same day. This evening we responded to a suspected leak in about thirty minutes. Upon arrival we were working with the local fire department to secure the area and were in the process of addressing the leak when the explosion occurred.”

While Aurora Fire said there was an explosion and the fire was fed by gas, it did not know what caused the explosion. The investigation into the cause was just beginning.

Residents endured a big fire in Heather Gardens over two years ago.