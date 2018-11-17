Police investigating shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Saturday.

In a statement released Saturday evening, Northglenn police said around 12:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 10500 block of Irma Drive on a report of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. NPD said his current status is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation; detectives are interviewing witnesses.