Plane slides off taxiway at DIA after landing, no injuries reported

DENVER — A plane slid off a taxiway at Denver International Airport Saturday night, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to the airport, the incident happened after the plane landed safely. No injuries have been reported.

Passengers on Twitter said the flight was United 1941, which originated in Tucson. According to FlightAware, the Boeing 737-800 departed Tucson at 4:45 p.m. Mountain Time and landed at 6:18 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Twitter user @Jlu provided the video below of passengers taking their bags to a bus after leaving the plane: