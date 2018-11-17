13 injured in fire at Littleton senior housing apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A fire at a senior housing apartment building early Saturday was being called a mass casualty incident due to the number of patients, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital. Three were in serious condition and 10 were in stable condition at mid-morning Saturday.

South Metro Fire said most of the injuries were related to smoke inhalation. One person was hurt after jumping from a second floor balcony. Another person was rescued by ladder from a second floor balcony.

The fire was in contained to one first-floor unit at the Windermere at 5829 South Datura Street in Littleton. The first 911 calls about the fire came at 5:19 a.m.

The fire was out Saturday morning but there was heavy smoke in the building. Firefighters were ventilating smoke before residents could be allowed back inside their apartments.

Residents who were evacuated were staying nearby at 5804 South Datura Street.

South Metro Fire said there were about 100 first responders on scene from several agencies.

There was a fire in the same complex in April 2016. The fire burned in three units on the fourth floor. Four residents had minor injuries in that incident. About 100 people had to be evacuated.