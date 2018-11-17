× Littleton officials: 1 died in fire at senior housing apartment building

LITTLETON, Colo. — One person died in a fire at a Littleton senior housing apartment building, city officials said Saturday night. The victim was identified as Michael Craig Mitchell. He turned 70 Saturday. According to the city’s website, Mitchell died in the fire. However, officials did not elaborate on the circumstances of his death.

The fire was in contained to one first-floor unit at the Windermere at 5829 South Datura Street. The first 911 calls about the fire came at 5:19 a.m. Saturday.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital after the fire. It is unknown if Mitchell was one of the 13. Three people were in serious condition and 10 were in stable condition at mid-morning Saturday.

South Metro Fire Rescue said most of the injuries were related to smoke inhalation.

Officials said that due to poor air quality in the building, displaced residents will not be allowed to return until at least Monday.

The Red Cross has established an overnight shelter at The Life Center at 5804 South Datura Street. Littleton Fire Rescue estimates 25 to 30 people will stay there overnight.

The fire is separate from one that happened at a retirement community in the southeast metro area just a few hours earlier; a woman was killed and two were injured at the Heather Gardens in Aurora.