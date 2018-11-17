× Here’s how to track snow plows across Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation has a tool allowing the public to see which roads are being plowed in real time. Their plow-tracking website provides updates on plows’ current locations.

The interactive map shows how fast each plow is going, the direction they’re traveling and the distance they’ve covered in the past hour. Users can also view the road or roads the vehicle has recently plowed.

Plows that have not moved within the last 16 minutes will not be visible on the site.

When CDOT launched the system in early 2016, about 89 percent of its 970 plows had the system installed.

In areas of Colorado where cell coverage is unavailable, tracking information may be delayed.

The plow-tracking tool can be found on the CDOT website.